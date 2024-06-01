SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. SkyWest comprises about 1.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SkyWest worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2,109.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,082,599.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,270 shares of company stock worth $5,654,112 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Stock Up 3.3 %

SKYW stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. 409,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.