Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in May

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

