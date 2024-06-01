Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Up 40.5% in May

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
