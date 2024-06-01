SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.35

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 46498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $896.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 93,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

