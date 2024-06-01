SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $185,324.97

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $185,324.97 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001665 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.