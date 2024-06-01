Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $331.39

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.39 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.78). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.69), with a volume of 120,317 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.42 million, a PE ratio of 942.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 342.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.11.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,410.26%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

