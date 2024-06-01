Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $331.39

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOMGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.39 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.78). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.69), with a volume of 120,317 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.42 million, a PE ratio of 942.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 342.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.11.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,410.26%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.