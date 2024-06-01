SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Down 4%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 181,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 242,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $677.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,809,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 149,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210,454 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.