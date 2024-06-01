SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2007 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

STOT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.85. 9,380 shares of the company were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

