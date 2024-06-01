SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,686,000 after buying an additional 616,122 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 824,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after buying an additional 559,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,144,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 85,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 497,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,751. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

