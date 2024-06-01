SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XSD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.83. 27,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,306. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.85.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

