Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Spok Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Spok stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Spok has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $308.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Spok

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 25,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $464,611.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,735.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 455,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spok by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

