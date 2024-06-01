Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.38. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 82,594 shares changing hands.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

