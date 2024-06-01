Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in May

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

Shares of STAEF stock remained flat at $18.28 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

