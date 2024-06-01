Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 342.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.19% of Starbucks worth $207,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 141,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,922,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. 12,669,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,680,878. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.