Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,663,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

