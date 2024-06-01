Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to “Buy”

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGT. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

IGT stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

