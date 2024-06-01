StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
