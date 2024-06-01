StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.55.

3M stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 24,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,438,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 337,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of 3M by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

