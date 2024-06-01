StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.53. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

