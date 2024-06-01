StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.7 %

CVR stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.13. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.