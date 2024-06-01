StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.7 %
CVR stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.13. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.