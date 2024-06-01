StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. Research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

