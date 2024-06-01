StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

