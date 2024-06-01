StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.61.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
