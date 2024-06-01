StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 2.1 %
TISI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Team
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.