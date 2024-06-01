StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TISI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,435 shares of company stock valued at $381,370. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIFree Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

