StockNews.com Upgrades DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to “Strong-Buy”

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 471.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

