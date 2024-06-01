StockNews.com Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $905.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

