StockNews.com Upgrades The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

The9 Stock Performance

NCTY opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The9 has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Get The9 alerts:

The9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.