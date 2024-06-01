StockNews.com Upgrades The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTYFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

The9 Stock Performance

NCTY opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The9 has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

