Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 1,098 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 506.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.83. The company had a trading volume of 441,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,229. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.