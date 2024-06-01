Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

