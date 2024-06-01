Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.