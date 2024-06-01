Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Trading Down 7.5%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.
Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business.
