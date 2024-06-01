Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,567 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.34% of Suncor Energy worth $554,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

