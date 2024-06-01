Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 12.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 3,425,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,847,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $647.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.