Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Sunoco Stock Up 2.6 %

Sunoco stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 781,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 77.95%.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian A. Hand acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian A. Hand acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

