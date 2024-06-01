Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.