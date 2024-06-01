Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

