Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
