Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,001,400 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 1,716,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.3 %

Superior Plus stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 44,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

