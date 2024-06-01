SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.62.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 316.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 104.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

