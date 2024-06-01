T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Down 6.2%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 179,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 347,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

T Stamp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 166.15% and a negative return on equity of 236.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

About T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 754,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.12% of T Stamp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

