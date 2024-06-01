TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of TAL opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

