Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Talkspace Stock Performance
Talkspace stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 26,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
Talkspace Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.