Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Talkspace stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 26,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

