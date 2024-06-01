Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.72. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 12,825 shares trading hands.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

