Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Trading Down 7.5%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 47,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 66,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.89 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 49.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.81. The company has a market cap of £5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.