Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 18.0% in May

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tantech Trading Up 1.7 %

TANH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 771,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,985. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

