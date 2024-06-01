TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.59

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $15.30. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 22,472 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 4.60% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.