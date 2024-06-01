Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,929,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 2,619,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,645.5 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $1.91.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
