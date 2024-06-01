Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,929,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 2,619,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,645.5 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

