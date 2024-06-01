Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
