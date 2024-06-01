Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telefónica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

