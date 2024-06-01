Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Up 6.4%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 763,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,101,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

