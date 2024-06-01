Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,468.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMNSF opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. Temenos has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $96.80.
About Temenos
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is a Dividend King?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.