Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,468.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMNSF opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. Temenos has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

