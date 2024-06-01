Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Sells $319,500.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teradata Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE TDC opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $30,998,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after buying an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

