Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $512.64 million and $52.38 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000750 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 755,398,242 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

