Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 21.5% in May

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Tesco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $12.04 on Friday. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

