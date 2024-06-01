Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TEVA opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,719 shares of company stock worth $1,867,166 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

